Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Sunday Funday – Pick Any Open Workshop

Sunday, August 29, 12:00p.m.- 3:00p.m.

Board and Brush Creative Studio

1500 Medical Center Pkway, #1e, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Choose your own wood sign from over 200 design options. All other material is customized by the instructor to fit the customer. The workshop is a guided, step-by-step class to help the attendee create a beautiful and unique piece of art for their home, office or to present as a gift.

To register for the workshop and purchase tickets, click here.