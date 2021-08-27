Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Rubiks Groove
Friday, August 27, 7:00 p.m.- 11:30p.m.
527 West Main St, Murfreesboro
Rubiks Groove is returning to Main Street Music to bring the best of the 80s and 90s. The band performs special theme shows that include special costumes, songs, skits and videos. The high energy show includes music from hip hop, country and rock to provide an “outside the box” experience to guests. Come dance the last days of summer away with this tribute band that is sure to leave you in high spirits.
Purchase tickets here.
2. Short Mountain Arts & Crafts Festival
Saturday, August 28- Sunday, August 29, 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m.
Short Mountain Distillery
8280 Short Mountain Rd, Woodbury
Rustic Lace Events and Short Mountain Distillery present the 3rd Annual Short Mountain Arts & Crafts Festival. The event will have over 100 arts and crafts vendors, small business stands, food trucks and live music on both days. Mule Wagon ride tickets can be purchased for a chance to tour the farm. Make sure to bring cash for the parking fee and any other purchases. This is a free event and pets, on leashes, are welcome!
3. Sunday Funday – Pick Any Open Workshop
Sunday, August 29, 12:00p.m.- 3:00p.m.
Board and Brush Creative Studio
1500 Medical Center Pkway, #1e, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Choose your own wood sign from over 200 design options. All other material is customized by the instructor to fit the customer. The workshop is a guided, step-by-step class to help the attendee create a beautiful and unique piece of art for their home, office or to present as a gift.
To register for the workshop and purchase tickets, click here.
4. Music in the Vine: “Bluegrass by the Barn”
Sunday, August 29, 1:00p.m.- 5:00p.m.
Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN 37014
Grasstime Band will be returning for its 5th year at Arrington Vineyards Bluegrass by the Barn. Arrington Vineyards offers enough space to be able to spread out with your family or friends to enjoy the show and some of their award-winning wines. Although the property does have picnic tables, the venue encourages visitors to bring blankets or chairs as well. This is a free, all-ages welcome event. The Grasstime Band will be performing at 3:00p.m.
5. The Great American BBQ Festival
Friday, August 27- Saturday, August 28
Harlinsdale Farm
239 Franklin Rd, Franklin
Join the Franklin BBQ Society and the Franklin Noon Rotary Club as they present The Great American BBQ Festival benefitting Franklin Noon Rotary Charitable Foundation. Visitors will get to taste award-winning barbeque prepared by pit masters and chefs from around the country. Music City Stones, a Rolling Stones Tribute band will be performing on Saturday night. There will also be a Corn Hole Tournment on Saturday with up to 32 teams competing. This is sure to be an event you do not want to miss.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.