Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Depot Days
Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times
98 Front St, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Depot District
This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 24, 3:00pm-7:00pm
901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Oaklands Mansion will host its 8th annual Oktoberfest this Saturday! The craft beer festival’s growing list of brewers includes: The Mid-State Brew Crew, The Mid-State Brewsters, Abbey of the Emerald Rose, Big Trouble Brewing Company, Cedar Glade Brews, Deep South Growlers, Dark Humor Brewing, From the Garage, Iluzion Meads, Lazy Sunday Brewing Company, Mos Alesley Brewing, Panther Creek Brews, Proctor’s Brewing, Rubidium Brewing Company, Smackdab Brewing, Terrapin Beer Company, Thompson’s Brood and Thor Craft Brewing. Several local food trucks will be onsite including FitzWilly’s with their unique Oktoberfest inspired menu. Another local favorite, My Roots Curbside Culinary, will be back with their handcrafted gourmet items. I Take It offers globally inspired dishes with a unique twist, crafted by Le Cordon Bleu trained chef and restaurateur Kevin Edmondson. Silver Hill Medical Clinic will provide free water at their Hydration Station.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Fall Family Fun Pumpkin Festival
Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, various times
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms
Go visit one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite places to get lost. And getting lost is all part of the excitement at this award-winning fall attraction – Lucky Ladd Farms – Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park. Their mind-bending corn maze will keep you guessing! Each year an exciting new twist is added to make this popular fall attraction even more challenging. This family farm fun park is a welcome stop every fall offering so many fun things to do from picking pumpkins, animal encounters to a giant inventive playground, plus mega slides, pony rides, wagon rides, tractor train rides, Cedar Glades nature trail and a homegrown country store. Whether you are looking for outdoor family adventure, pumpkins and gourds, or picking up some local honey or freshly made kettle corn – Lucky Ladd Farms delivers a fun time to remember!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Fall Pop-Up Market
Saturday, September 24, 9:00am-3:00pm
3781 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Re-Invintage Home
Make plans to join Re-Invintage Home for their 6th annual fall pop-up market day featuring local vendors with tents full of hand-crafted home decor, clothing, vintage furniture, jewelry, sweets, soaps and more! Food trucks will be on-site with delicious foods and drinks. This event offers free admission and free parking!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Chinese Cooking
Friday, September 23, 6:00pm-9:00pm
327 E. State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Seriously, who can resist authentic Chinese food? But, why does it always seem difficult to replicate those amazing flavors!? Join The Curious Kitchen for a three hour cooking class, where finally you will learn how to cook like a Wok Star! China is so big and the cuisine is very diverse. So, there is something for everyone!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.