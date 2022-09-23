Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Depot Days

Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times

98 Front St, Smyrna, TN

Smyrna Depot District

This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.