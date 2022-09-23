Spend Some Time on Yourself at A Moment’s Peace

We all love summer with its laidback days of swimming pools and playgrounds, but the different routine, or even a lack of routine, can cause us to get a little laid back with our skincare, too. Later nights, days in the sun, and chlorinated pool water are all challenging to our skin, too.

Now that fall is here, the kids are back in school, and our lives are more scheduled, it’s time to think about some self-care for Mom – and we suggest you start with caring for your skin.

At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, our top professional aestheticians offer a full menu of pampering, skin soothing treatments.

HydraFacial®

The summer heat was brutal on your skin! Come see why we’re the most-referred skin care team in Franklin and Brentwood by treating yourself this summer with a rehydrating and rejuvenating HydraFacial®.

HydraFacial® gives skin an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and is safe and effective for all skin types! To start, one of our highly trained aestheticians will gently exfoliate and resurface to uncover a new layer of skin. Next, skin impurities are removed through painless suction. During this step, HydraFacial® ‘s patented vortex-fusion technology simultaneously hydrates your skin while extracting congested pores. Last but not least, your skin is protected with a super serum of antioxidants and peptides to correct damage and stimulate collagen reproduction.

Classic Facials

A Moment’s Peace offers a full range of facial treatments starting with our classic European facial during which your skin will be cleansed, exfoliated, massaged, and hydrated. You might prefer a deeper treatment with a Regeneration, Vitamin C Therapy, or Collagen facial. These treatments will provide anti-aging masks and serums to improve the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. If your skin is red, blotchy, or irritated, or if you are dealing with rosacea, our Sensitive Skin facial is your soothing solution, with green tea extracts, chamomile, and licorice.

CO2Lift

The latest in state-of-the-art skin treatments from Japan, CO2Lift is clinically proven to lift, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin. By introducing carbon dioxide to the skin, CO2Lift stimulates an increase in red blood cells and protein synthesis in the area. This will improve elasticity and firmness, promote collagen production, and improve skin texture, leading to younger, fresher looking skin.

Microdermabrasion

This deeply exfoliating treatment is perfect for skin that is showing signs of aging, sum damage, acne scarring, or roughness. Microdermabrasion involves removing the top layer of dead skin cells by applying a spray of fine crystals. This is a generally painless treatment that requires no downtime. All you need to do is keep your skin well hydrated with a high-quality moisturizer and go about your regular day with healthier, younger-looking skin.

Aromatic Moor Mud Wrap and Body Glow

While you’re caring for your face, don’t forget to pamper the rest of your body. Our Aromatic Moor Mud Wrap is rich in organic minerals and nutrients to draw out toxins and leave you – and your skin – feeling vibrant and refreshed. To sweep away dead skin cells, try Body Glow, a unique mixture of salts, powdered minerals, and other nutrients blended with soothing essential oils, which will be massaged over your body to cleanse and revitalize.

If you want a little more, we also offer skin peel series, eye contouring treatments, and back treatments for deeper rejuvenation or to target specific areas.

Start your Self-Care Journey at A Moment’s Peace

Now that you, hopefully, have a little time for yourself, start or renew your self-care routine with one – or several – of our skin refreshing treatments at A Moment's Peace.