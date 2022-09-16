Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Top Gun Night Run
Friday, September 16, 7:30pm-10:30pm
110 Sam Ridley Pkway, Smyrna, TN
Lee Victory Recreation Park
The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
For more information and to register, click here.
2Hamlet
Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25, various times
110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy. the ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle. Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge. This play is recommended for ages 13 and up.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3BoroPride 2022
Saturday, September 17, 3:00pm-10:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
BoroPride 2022 is returning to Pride Village. BoroPride is a free, family-friendly event and will feature food trucks, a KidZone, two stages of live entertainment, and a beer garden!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Discover Rutherford Cultural Food Festival
Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm-7:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring will host the inaugural Discover Rutherford, a cultural festival that will provide an experiential opportunity for residents of Rutherford County to meet their neighbors and share their traditions through food, dance, and art. It encourages dialogue and promotes the cross-cultural awareness and understanding so necessary in our communities. Your ticket will include tastings from many local restaurants, performances by local dancers and performers, activities and crafts for the entire family, and a traditional German beer garden. All proceeds benefit Discovery Center.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5World Vulture Day
Saturday, September 17, 11:00am-2:00pm
697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Join Murfreesboro Parks for a fun-filled day to learn about the world’s most under-appreciated and overlooked creatures that are vital part of nature’s clean-up crew, vultures. Vultures around the world are on decline due to poisoning and poaching, yet play an important role in nature helping clean up carrion and prevent diseases. Enjoy games, crafts, scavenger hunts and more while exploring the fascinating world of vultures. For all ages.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.