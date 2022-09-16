Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Top Gun Night Run

Friday, September 16, 7:30pm-10:30pm

110 Sam Ridley Pkway, Smyrna, TN

Lee Victory Recreation Park

The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.

For more information and to register, click here.