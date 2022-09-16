Blue Man Group to Return to Nashville with Limited Three-Show Engagement at TPAC

Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org

The smash hit phenomenon Blue Man Group returns to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24-26.

Single tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced Blue Man Group, and now it’s your turn as the North American tour stops in Music City.

It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy—the men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas; an international residency in Berlin; and multiple North American and world tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide.

Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Tonight Show,” “Arrested Development,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Schlag den Raab” (Germany), “WOWOW” (Japan) and “Caldeirão do Huck” (Brazil). Additionally, Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film and TV scores and released multiple albums including the Grammy-nominated “Audio;” the rock concert parody “Megastar World Tour,” which played arenas across the globe and the book “Blue Man World,” a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The Blue Man Group North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is Blue Man Group.

Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit blueman.com/tour and follow the show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If You Go:

Blue Man Group

Jan. 24-26, 2023

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040

