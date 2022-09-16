Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium

Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the rest of the 2022-2023 season including the home game at Nissan Stadium on September 11. Spirited Hive will be available at two automated grab-and-go concession stands at the stadium, which will be open during all stadium events. Spirited Hive is already available throughout Nashville and is also a ready-to-drink partner of MLS’s Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.

“Partnering with the Titans is an amazing opportunity that will help us reach the people of Nashville and beyond,” says founder Jack Espy. “Professional athletes tend to steer away from artificial ingredients and that is a key reason we have put a focus on aligning with sports franchises. We are made with all-natural ingredients and premium spirits, the perfect drink to enjoy while watching the NFL with your hive.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve our fan experience and offer the best food and drink options on the market. Spirited Hive offers a unique product perfectly created to be enjoyed at a game or event,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to a fantastic partnership with Jack and his team for years to come.”

Spirited Hive was born during the pandemic, when Jack, who had just graduated from University of Southern California, found himself in his kitchen almost nightly, creating cocktails for his friends (or his “Hive”). Always left with a mess, Jack jokingly told his friends that he should can his cocktails, so he wouldn’t have to deal with the cleanup. When pressed about which cocktail he would can, he named his favorite: a Moscow Mule, made with mint and honey. Little did he know, Moscow Mules are not typically made with honey, but this happy accident sparked the inspiration for Spirited Hive. The 100% certified organic wildflower honey in every can is sourced from Lancaster, PA.

“I switched career paths from what was going to be a more corporate lifestyle to something that I was passionate about,” says Jack. “Quarantine really switched up my life and set me on a new course. I went from working in real estate finance to creating my own cocktail company; talk about a 180!”

Spirited Hive comes in four unique flavor combinations:

Bourbon Infused with Rosemary, Lemon & Honey

7% ABV

Spirited Hive uses real bourbon sourced from Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky, an iconic distillery dating back to the late 1800s, with 100 percent all-natural ingredients.

Tequila Infused with Ginger, Lime & Honey

7% ABV

Made using a Blanco tequila sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, home to Casamigos. Other ingredients include filtered water, organic wildflower honey, natural and organic flavors, lime juice, and organic ginger juice.

Vodka Infused with Cranberry, Lime & Honey

7% ABV

Spirited Hive’s six-times distilled corn vodka comes from St. Louis, Missouri.

Gin Infused with Lemon, Juniper Berries & Honey

7% ABV

Spirited Hive always uses real, quality spirits and our Gin base, sourced from Missouri, is no different. Our Gin Lemon cocktail uses 100% all natural ingredients, including organic wildflower honey, for a touch of sweetness.

About Spirited Hive

Spirited Hive is a new line of four premium ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with high quality spirits including bourbon, tequila, vodka, and gin, each infused with all-natural ingredients and organic honey. Spirited Hive is the brainchild of Jack Espy, who found himself in grad school at New York University during a global pandemic, making cocktails for his “hive.” The line is available in Nashville and other select markets, as well as online at www.spiritedhive.com/. It is also the exclusive ready-to-drink cocktail of the Nashville Soccer Club, an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and available at Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) ball games. Follow Spirited Hive at @spiritedhive.