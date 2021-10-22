Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest

Saturday, October 23, 10:00am-2:00pm

2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN

The Avenue Murfreesboro

Autumnal fun galore await your family during Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest at The Avenue Murfreesboro. Trick-or-Treat fun, carnival games, live performances and demonstrations (including an ambulance & fire truck for show & tell), food vendors, kids’ costume parade and giveaways in the area behind Belk. Guests can visit an array of local vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

For more information and to register, click here.