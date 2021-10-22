Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest
Saturday, October 23, 10:00am-2:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Avenue Murfreesboro
Autumnal fun galore await your family during Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest at The Avenue Murfreesboro. Trick-or-Treat fun, carnival games, live performances and demonstrations (including an ambulance & fire truck for show & tell), food vendors, kids’ costume parade and giveaways in the area behind Belk. Guests can visit an array of local vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.
For more information and to register, click here.
2. The Steeldrivers
Sunday, October 24, 7:00pm-9:30pm
6790 John Bragg Hgway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs
All ages welcome! Grammy-winning bluegrass legends, The SteelDrivers with special guest opener John Salaway & the Stones River Saints, will perform on Hop Springs outdoor stage. Limited capacity and many acres of land for distance, dancing and relaxing. Camping chairs and blankets are welcome. All Food and beverages on premises must be purchased at Hop Springs. Limited VIP Ticket comes with up front pit viewing, private bar and closer parking. These tickets are almost sold out! General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the gate.
To purchase tickets, click here.
3. The Boro Tattoo Fest 2021
Friday, October 22- Sunday, October 24, 2:00pm-6:00pm
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
MID-TN EXPO
Come check out over 90 nationwide tattoo artists, live entertainment, pin-up contests, tattoo competitions, a burger war and much more! This is a much smaller show, put on by artists with the inspiration being other artists. Tickets are $15 for an all day pass and are sold at the door only.
For more information, click here.
4. Harvest Days
Saturday, October 23, 10:00am-4:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
It’s Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh Village! Join others from the community for handmade crafts, hayrides, music by the Uptown Country Band and the Barn Stompers Band, and dancing by the Mid State Cloggers. The Murfreesboro Art League, Rutherford Blacksmith Association, and the Antique Auto buildings will be open, so guests can tour their facilities. There will be food trucks, storytelling, hands on demonstrations and more! This is an event for all ages and it is free admission!
For more information, click here.
5. Shabby Lane Fabulous Fall and Holiday Market
Saturday, October 23, 10:00am-3:30pm
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Lane Agri-Park
Shop and support over 70 small businesses at the Fabulous Fall and Holiday Market! Free goody bags will be given to the first 100 adult shoppers through the door. Visitors will have the opportunity to support so many local small businesses from amazing handcrafted home decor, wreaths, jewelry to fabulous trendy boutique clothing and cute children’s clothing, fun t-shirts, delightful hand poured candles, handcrafted all natural soaps, delicious treats and more! Don’t miss this opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done!
For more information, click here.