Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Fountains Winterfest
Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Fountains at Gateway
Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
2Haunted Like Human
Saturday, November 19, 7:00pm-9:00pm
906 Ridgley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Cedar Glade Brews
Nashville duo Haunted Like Human delves into inspired songwriting, sparse arrangements, and frisson-inducing harmonies that mark their music. With a background in poetry and prose, Dale Chapman’s granular focus on language is similar to Cody Clark’s background in classical guitar, where each note carries its own weight. Limned with nostalgia, soaked in Southern gothic lore, the duo meticulously assembles songs to preserve the spirit of the stories they tell.
3Dino & Dragon Stroll
Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20, 9:00am-3:00pm
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mid TN Expo Center
Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American Tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons! Nowhere else can you encounter colossal sized dinosaurs ranging from babies to the huge Brachiosaurus standing 20 ft. tall and 36 ft. long, the massive Mamenchisaurus standing over 2 stories high and 60 ft. long, the mammoth Spinosaurus also over 2 stories high and over 45 ft. long, the enormous, show stopping T-Rex at 28 ft. tall and over 60 ft. long and the gigantic Apatosaurus that is 24 ft. tall and 65 ft. long, just to name a few! Children’s activities, rides, and attractions are set up throughout the stroll and available for an additional fee at the event. Bring socks for the kids! Socks are required for the bounce house inflatables. This is an indoor event and guests will walk-thru at their own pace. There is also a session that will offer an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming.
4Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm Opening Day
Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-6:00pm
1189 Cut Off Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm
Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm is gearing up for another holiday season and they have so much in store for you and your family to enjoy! Activities include a food truck each weekend, the Christmas shoppe, wreath shop, hayrides, and of course, Christmas Tree shopping! This Saturday’s festivities include: White Pine and Leyland Cypress available to cut, with Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, and Balsam Fir already pre-cut. The food truck will be B. B. Creations serving hot chocolate, coffee, spiced cider, Beignets, various cookies, and sweets! The Wreath Shop will have decorated and plain wreaths and various greenery. There will also be complementary hayrides around the farm for the tree shoppers as well as some cornhole sets and a firepit for s’mores!
5Free Grilled Cheese Day
Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10am – 1pm
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
Come to the SOAC to enjoy a free grilled cheese sandwich provided by the Middle Tennessee Electric Griddle!