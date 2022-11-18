Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Dino & Dragon Stroll

Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20, 9:00am-3:00pm

1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Mid TN Expo Center

Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American Tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons! Nowhere else can you encounter colossal sized dinosaurs ranging from babies to the huge Brachiosaurus standing 20 ft. tall and 36 ft. long, the massive Mamenchisaurus standing over 2 stories high and 60 ft. long, the mammoth Spinosaurus also over 2 stories high and over 45 ft. long, the enormous, show stopping T-Rex at 28 ft. tall and over 60 ft. long and the gigantic Apatosaurus that is 24 ft. tall and 65 ft. long, just to name a few! Children’s activities, rides, and attractions are set up throughout the stroll and available for an additional fee at the event. Bring socks for the kids! Socks are required for the bounce house inflatables. This is an indoor event and guests will walk-thru at their own pace. There is also a session that will offer an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.