Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. Environmentalist Event
Saturday, November 13, 10:00am-12:00pm
390 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN
Gregory Mill Park
Calling all environmentalists and lovers of Smyrna parks! Harpeth Conservancy and the Town of Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department invite you to join them as they attempt to reduce the population of invasive plant species in Gregory Mill Park, specifically invasive privet. They will identify the plant, talk about the impact of this invasive species, and various ways to manage and remove as many privet plants as possible. Parks staff suggest volunteers bring work gloves and a water bottle. All other tools and equipment will be provided along with light refreshments. The event will start at Gregory Mill Park Shelter for an orientation. All ages are welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information and to register, click here.
2. Hope and Joy Holiday
Saturday, November 13, 10:00am- 4:00pm
169 Lone Oak Lane, Woodbury, TN
Hope & Joy Farms
The Woodbury Holiday Craft Show is back for another fun and merry year! There will be a variety of vendors and crafters on the farm in addition to live music and food trucks. The musical guest will be Sara Simmons and this year will host more than 30 vendors.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3. Natalie J: Album Release Live Recording
Saturday, November 13, 5:00pm-8:00pm
116 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Walnut House Event Venue & Recording Studios
Born and raised in Lexington, TN, Natalie was a child that loved to express herself through music and writing. She grew up writing poetry. She won first place in her 5th grade poetry contest with a poem called “Courage.” Through life’s changes, exciting events or simply moments of inspiration, she used her writing as an outlet. Natalie J considers her style of music to be eclectic. As an artist, she does not believe she has to have a specific or traditional “sound.” She strives to share her testimony with the world and hopes her music not only touches the hearts of others but also inspires.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Goat Yoga Nashville
Saturday, November 13, 11:30am
9837 Split Log Rd, Brentwood, TN
Goat Yoga Nashville
Are you ready to meet the cutest goats in their fall and winter attire? Then head on over to Goat Yoga Nashville for a fun-filled Goat Yoga class with little baby goats dressed in some debonair threads. Plus you’ll get to mingle with some famous goats that have been on the CMA’s, CMT, Pickler & Ben, Trisha Yearwood’s Southern Kitchen and most recently with Tim Tebow on SEC Nation. So bring your family and friends and join Goat Yoga this November for a fun and laughter-filled class!
For more information and to register, click here.
5. Ashley’s Wreath-Making Workshop
Sunday, November 14, 6:00pm-8:00pm
6722 Arno-Allisona Rd, College Grove, TN
This fun wreath-making workshop is sure to help channel your creativity into a simple, beautiful, impactful wreath! Ten spots are available, so sign up ASAP to secure your spot! If you are also looking for gifts that give back this holiday season there will also be an opportunity to shop for GOOD through Noonday Collection and be entered to win a gift card to treat yourself or keep on gifting! Bring a friend or make a new one — this workshop is hosted in Ashley’s home and is sure to be a fun way to celebrate the season of gratitude and kick off the season of gifting!
For more information and to register, click here.