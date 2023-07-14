Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area!
1Murfreesboro TN Exotic Pet Expo
Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10 AM – Sunday, July 16, 2023, 4 PM
MTSU Student Union Building
1768 MTSU Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Calling all animal lovers! You don’t want to miss this weekend full of animals and family fun. This event will include a large variety of all types of exotic animals including birds, mammals, reptiles and more. There will also be pet supplies and feeders.
2Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival
Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10 AM – 5 PM
Mcknight Park
120 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN
This event will be a day full of excitement. There will be shopping, musical performances, games, and some of the best Hot Chicken in the ‘Boro! Hot Chicken Artisans will be competing for the favor of our local residents! If you want to be a judge, grab a People’s Choice ticket for just $25, which includes a sample wing from each Hot Chicken Artisan, Milk, and one ballot.
356th Annual Murfreesboro Antiques Show and Sale
Friday, July 14, 2023, 10 AM – Sunday, July 16, 2023, 4 PM
Mid-TN Expo
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro
One of the South’s oldest antique shows! This long-lasting Murfreesboro tradition attracts some of the finest Antique Dealers from across the country. Stop and take a peek at some of the finest offerings from around the country. Admission is $7 for all three days.
4Trek Murfreesboro – Ice Cream Ride
Saturday, July 15, 2023, 2 PM
Trek Bicycle Murfreesboro
1644 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
This free 30-minute, casual-paced, and family-friendly ride will kick off from the Trek Bicycle store and will roll along down to Hattie Jane’s Creamery, where you’ll be able to stop for free ice cream before the return trip back to the shop. All riders must fill out the ride waiver and get their wristband inside Trek prior to the ride. Helmets are required, and locks for the mid-ride ice cream party are recommended
5Family Fun Day
Friday, July 14, 2023, 2 PM – 6 PM
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway E, Smyrna, TN
Come to the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center Lawn and enjoy free shaved ice and free cyber-splicing demonstrations sponsored by United Communications this weekend. Included with admission, guests can also explore the ‘From Here to There!’ exhibit.