Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Trek Murfreesboro – Ice Cream Ride

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 2 PM

Trek Bicycle Murfreesboro

1644 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN

This free 30-minute, casual-paced, and family-friendly ride will kick off from the Trek Bicycle store and will roll along down to Hattie Jane’s Creamery, where you’ll be able to stop for free ice cream before the return trip back to the shop. All riders must fill out the ride waiver and get their wristband inside Trek prior to the ride. Helmets are required, and locks for the mid-ride ice cream party are recommended

