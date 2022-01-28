Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. New Binge Dance Party
Saturday, January 29, 7:00pm-11:00pm
210 Stones River Mall Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Coconut Bay Cafe
New Binge brings you all the crowd favorites from the 70’s to today! Pop, rock, country, and even a little hip hop and funk! There’s something for everyone regardless of age or music preference. The magic of New Binge music is created with the help of an 88 key engine keyboard, a rhythm guitar, and a programmed drum looper paired with plenty of vocal flair. Coconut Bay Cafe is a fun, family-friendly establishment with handcrafted cocktails, delicious food, and an excellent staff that makes you feel like family. Go out and enjoy some good times with good music!
For more information, click here.
2. Kids Rainbow Night
Saturday, January 29, 10:00am-11:30am
2615 Medical Center Pkway Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107 for this fun event! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends and socialize, the studio invites you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! Cups and ice buckets are available, but bring ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. 12th Anniversary Dance
Friday, January 28, 7:30pm-10:30pm
730-A Middle Tennessee Blvd Ste. 14, Murfreesboro, TN
Dance Murfreesboro
Join the staff and avid dancers of Dance Murfreesboro as they celebrate their 12th anniversary! They will be celebrating 12 years of friendship, dance, and fun with the community and supporters. The event will feature three hours of DJ’d music with some of their favorite songs from over the years as well as some featured performances. Heavy appetizers will be served and feel free to bring drinks (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) for yourself or to share!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. HackMT 2022
Friday, January 28, 6:00pm to Saturday, January 29, 12:00pm
1301 East Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Science Building
The annual HackMT, a 36-hour Hack-a-thon and Project Expo, is back on-ground this year! Calling all computer science students, hobbyists, and professionals! The purpose of the event is to gather software developers, visual designers, programmers, and computer science students from local universities and form teams to invent new web platforms, mobile apps, and electronic gadgets over 36, high intensity, uninterrupted hours. This annual event promises to be an excellent opportunity to learn new things, hone skills, and interact with students from MTSU and other universities as well as industry professionals.
For a schedule, more information, and to register for this free event, click here.
5. Reggae in the Winter Fest: Sublime Tribute
Saturday, January 29, 7:00pm-10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Come out and experience this indoor reggae fest with limited capacity featuring 40oz Burrito: Sublime Tribute, Joe Sambo, and Austin Grimm! This show will feature Law Records recording artist Joe Sambo, who has been taking the reggae scene by storm and is, what some would say, an absolute legend in the making! In addition, there will be a performance from a hometown favorite, acclaimed singer/songwriter, and front man of ROAR Austin Grimm. To top it off 40oz Burrito will be throwin down your favorite deep track and hit sublime tunes. This is going to be a show you won’t want to miss!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.