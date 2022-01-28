Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. New Binge Dance Party

Saturday, January 29, 7:00pm-11:00pm

210 Stones River Mall Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Coconut Bay Cafe

New Binge brings you all the crowd favorites from the 70’s to today! Pop, rock, country, and even a little hip hop and funk! There’s something for everyone regardless of age or music preference. The magic of New Binge music is created with the help of an 88 key engine keyboard, a rhythm guitar, and a programmed drum looper paired with plenty of vocal flair. Coconut Bay Cafe is a fun, family-friendly establishment with handcrafted cocktails, delicious food, and an excellent staff that makes you feel like family. Go out and enjoy some good times with good music!

For more information, click here.