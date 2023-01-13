Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Bailey Rose
Friday, January 13, 5:30pm-8:30pm
2341 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Hank’s Honky Tonk
Originally from Southern California, Bailey is now gaining steadfast attention in her current home of Nashville with her original music and performances, and now in Texas with the radio release of her new single “The Rearview and Me” in the Lonestar state. Her dream is to take country music back to its roots, pay homage to the legends, and keep the genuine and authentic sound of country music alive!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Clean Foodie Fest
Saturday, January 14, 9:00am-1:00pm
2631 Highwood Blvd, Smyrna, TN
Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Smyrna
Sample some of the cleanest eats, drinks, and treats from across Middle TN! All while finding new clean and whole products for you to enjoy without guilt! Come out to the 3rd Annual Clean Foodie Fest! Meet and try local businesses offering up some of the tastiest options in clean food, drink, and treats! The offerings range from popular eating habits like Paleo, Keto, and Vegan. There will also be a hosting of clean products for your home, kitchen, oral care, and skin! Ticket price includes a swag bag for each attendee, an Event Program with business information and exclusive discounts, and generous samples from the participating businesses!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Steakhouse Classics
Friday, January 13, 6:00pm-9:00pm
327 E State St, Nashville, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Classics are classics for a reason, they are crowd pleasers! Join chefs of The Curious Kitchen for a fun and delicious hands-on cooking class as you prepare some classic favorites. Attendees will cook for about 2 hours and then everyone sits down to enjoy the meal that has been prepared. The menu for this class includes: Grilled Steak with Mushroom Wine Sauce, Decadent Creamed Spinach, Twice Baked Potatoes, and classic Bananas Foster! Among other items!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Caving with Outdoor Murfreesboro
Saturday, January 14, 10:00am-4:00pm
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Wilderness Station
Have you ever wanted to explore the caves we have here in Tennessee? Well, now is your chance! Join Outdoor Murfreesboro in exploring an amazing cave not too far from Murfreesboro. The cave is at a constant 55 degrees so there is no need to worry about being cold! It is also very open with some rooms having a ceiling height of 120 feet! Headlamps and helmets will be provided. Space is limited so registration is required.
For more information and to register, click here.
5Coffee 101
Saturday, January 14, 9:00am-10:30am
850 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Liberty’s Station
“Coffee 101” is a delicious opportunity to learn the inside scoop about coffee. Roastmaster Mike Arnold from Raphael’s Roastery will be teaching about origins, regions, roasts, grinds, processes, plus more interesting information about coffee in order to expand your knowledge and improve your coffee drinking pleasure at home or in shops! Samples will be served and Liberty’s Station signature coffee line and mugs will be for sale.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.