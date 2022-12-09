Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1Shrek the Musical Jr.
Friday, December 9, start times:5:30pm and 7:30pm
615 Champion Way, Murfreesboro, TN
MTSU Tucker Theater
Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2‘Twas the Bite Before Christmas
Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, various times
7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Mills-Pate Arts Center
Come see this world premiere of an original work by Catherine Burford! It is business as usual at the North Pole with Mrs. Claus and the gang, but when a mysterious figure uses dark magic to raise the dead, the halls are decked with chaos. There are some cases of adult language and violence because, spoiler alert, it’s zombies!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Murfreesboro Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 11, 2:00pm
Start Place: MTSU, traveling down Main Street and ending at the Historic Downtown Square.
Enjoy floats, musical acts and, of course, Santa and his sleigh for the annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade! The route merrily travels down Main Street beginning at MTSU and ends at the Historic Downtown Square.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Candlelight Tour of Homes
Saturday, December 10, 4:00pm-8:00pm
901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
You are invited to usher in the holiday season with an enchanting tour of historic Murfreesboro homes this Saturday! The tour, sponsored by First Bank, will feature a selection of private homes, churches, and, as always, Oaklands Mansion. This special holiday tour will take you through Murfreesboro’s East Main Street Historic District, into some historic homes on adjoining streets, and then to Oaklands Mansion. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to the guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the street sides following all City of Murfreesboro parking regulations. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Free Pictures with Santa
Saturday, December 10, 10:00am-2:00pm
2 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County Courthouse
Come downtown and get your family’s picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the historic Rutherford County courthouse for free. Visit Santa and then do some shopping around downtown with locally owned small businesses for the holidays!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.