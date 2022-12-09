Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!

1Shrek the Musical Jr.

Photo courtesy of Center for the Arts Facebook page

Friday, December 9, start times:5:30pm and 7:30pm

615 Champion Way, Murfreesboro, TN
MTSU Tucker Theater

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2‘Twas the Bite Before Christmas

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Little Theatre Facebook page

Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, various times

7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Mills-Pate Arts Center

Come see this world premiere of an original work by Catherine Burford! It is business as usual at the North Pole with Mrs. Claus and the gang, but when a mysterious figure uses dark magic to raise the dead, the halls are decked with chaos. There are some cases of adult language and violence because, spoiler alert, it’s zombies!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

3Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro City page

Sunday, December 11, 2:00pm

Start Place: MTSU, traveling down Main Street and ending at the Historic Downtown Square.

Enjoy floats, musical acts and, of course, Santa and his sleigh for the annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade! The route merrily travels down Main Street beginning at MTSU and ends at the Historic Downtown Square.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

4Candlelight Tour of Homes

Photo courtesy of Oaklands Mansion Facebook page

Saturday, December 10, 4:00pm-8:00pm

901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Oaklands Mansion

You are invited to usher in the holiday season with an enchanting tour of historic Murfreesboro homes this Saturday! The tour, sponsored by First Bank, will feature a selection of private homes, churches, and, as always, Oaklands Mansion. This special holiday tour will take you through Murfreesboro’s East Main Street Historic District, into some historic homes on adjoining streets, and then to Oaklands Mansion. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to the guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the street sides following all City of Murfreesboro parking regulations. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

5Free Pictures with Santa

Photo courtesy of Main Street Murfreesboro Facebook page

Saturday, December 10, 10:00am-2:00pm

2 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County Courthouse

Come downtown and get your family’s picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the historic Rutherford County courthouse for free. Visit Santa and then do some shopping around downtown with locally owned small businesses for the holidays!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

