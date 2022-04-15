Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt
Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, 11:00am-4:00pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farm
It’s one of the most egg-citing events of the year! Join the Easter Bunny, as he gets things hopping around Lucky Ladd Farms – Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park. This annual family tradition features baby farm animal encounters, meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, non-stop egg hunts with fun prize packs for kids, games and Easter crafts. It’s a great way to celebrate the spring season, plus all the farm’s standard attractions are included.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. The Easter Child Painting
Friday, April 15, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from ages 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends and breathe, they invite you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! They provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Southern Shopping Spring Spectacular
Saturday, April 16, 10:00am-3:30pm
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
Come shop over 60 local vendors including handmade, direct sales, and food. Mega Goody Bags to the first 200 shoppers! Food trucks will also be onsite, so be prepared to shop until you drop!
For more information, click here.
4. Beginner’s Sewing Class
Saturday, April 16, 9:0am-11:00am
660 Fitzhugh Blvd, Smyrna, TN
Thimbles & Threads
Always wanted to learn to sew? Here’s your chance. Sign up for a beginner’s sewing class! No experience necessary! No sewing machine? No problem! There will be a few you can reserve, first come first serve! Learn the basics of how to sew in Beginners Sewing Classes Familiarization with the basic parts of the sewing machine and their function. Thread the sewing machine and focus on the seam guidelines. Hand-eye coordination to make the “Project of the Month” Fabric and starter kit for the first class only are included as well as a quick reference pack.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.
5. Friday Night Market in The Boro
Friday, April 15, 5:00pm-9:00pm
312 South Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday starting April 1, 2022 through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They will also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow their page and join the public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
For more information, click here.