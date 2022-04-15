Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, 11:00am-4:00pm

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Lucky Ladd Farm

It’s one of the most egg-citing events of the year! Join the Easter Bunny, as he gets things hopping around Lucky Ladd Farms – Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park. This annual family tradition features baby farm animal encounters, meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, non-stop egg hunts with fun prize packs for kids, games and Easter crafts. It’s a great way to celebrate the spring season, plus all the farm’s standard attractions are included.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.