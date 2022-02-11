Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Fleetwood Mac Tribute Valentine’s Show
Saturday, February 12, 7:00pm-10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs
Valentines show: Fleetwood Mac tribute with World Turning Band. Indoor show with limited capacity! All ages welcome. Make your Valentine’s date special with this amazing Fleetwood Mac tribute show with World Turning Band. Seating is limited and first come, first serve.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. The Red Light Silhouette Fashion Show
Friday, February 11, 3:00pm-10:00pm
116 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Walnut House Event Venue & Recording Studios
This fashion show will not be like any other. There will be designers with their updated and latest trends for all sizes and ages. Live performances from local upcoming artists and STREETZ 99.3 will be airing “The Host” show during the event. Come out and walk the red carpet in your nice formal attire. Come shop with the vendors from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The fashion show will start at 6:30pm.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Hoot & Heart
Saturday, February 12, 10:00am-11:30am
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While they welcome painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends and socialize, they invite you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Valentine’s Day Mini Photo Session
Saturday, February 12, 2:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Grab your best friend, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend or special love for a Valentine’s Day mini photoshoot at Mayday Brewery! Each shoot is 15 mins long and you will get two digital edited images. Must be paid when booked, each 15 mins is $30.
For more information and to book your session, click here.
5. Teen Valentine’s Day Card Making
Saturday, February 12, 2:00pm-3:00pm
400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Public Library
Need some last-minute cards for Valentine’s day? Join the staff of the library for Valentine’s Day card making! Have fun making cards for your friends and family! Supplies will be provided. This is a great event for middle and high school-aged kids.
For more information, click here.