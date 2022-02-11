Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

3. Hoot & Heart

Saturday, February 12, 10:00am-11:30am

2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN

Painting with a Twist

All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While they welcome painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends and socialize, they invite you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.