Rutherford County Schools’ newly branded “Teach Now” program hopes to remove obstacles for those who wish to become classroom teachers — immediately — but who don’t yet hold a teaching license.

The school district is hosting two upcoming open houses — one this Thursday, June 30, and another on July 11 — to attract and enroll teaching candidates into the program so they can enter the classroom in August.

The open house on June 30 will be held at Rock Springs Middle School in Smyrna and the July 11 open house will be held at the Rutherford County Schools’ Central Office in Murfreesboro. Both events will begin at 5:30 p.m. No registration is necessary and representatives with the Teach Now program will be on hand to answer questions about enrolling into the program.

