Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) today announced the anticipated increase in passenger volume coinciding with the upcoming July 4 holiday. Due to the surge in volume, BNA will have additional staff to support with traffic flow, baggage claim, and wayfinding.

BNA offers the following travel tips to make travel as seamless as possible:

Check the status of your flight. With the influx of changes in the aviation industry, we are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

Arrive early. Leave yourself plenty of time to park, check-in, and get to your gate. Due to construction, there are changes to the terminal that you might not be familiar with.

Allow extra time for parking. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking. Those areas will be busy. For available parking options, visit www.flynashville.com/park-at-bna.

Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with packing do’s and don’ts at www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.

BNA Expects:

Heavier Passenger Departure Days: June 30 – July 5

Highest volume of passengers expected between 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Passenger numbers will reach 36,000 flying out per day

