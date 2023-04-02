Rutherford County Schools to be Closed Monday, April 3 for Safety Procedure Review

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed on Monday, April 3 in order for principals, teachers, and support staff a day to debrief regarding the shooting that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville and review all safety procedures before students return.

RCS was on spring break last week and Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan says the district has heard from many parents and employees with questions regarding RCS’ procedures and safety measures.

“We have many items and practices in place to increase safety in our schools, including routine drills, controlled access to buildings, armed School Resource Officers, and a robust partnership with law enforcement,” reads a statement that was sent to RCS parents.

“However, we want to give all of our principals, teachers, and support staff a day to debrief the situation that occurred in Nashville and review all safety procedures before students return. As such, students will be out of school Monday while our safety teams within each building will review safety procedures with all building employees,” continues the statement.

Students will report to school on Tuesday, April 4. All RCS employees (classified and certified, salaried and hourly) will report to work at normal time on Monday, April 3, 2023.