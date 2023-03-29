The Covenant School Releases Statement Following Monday’s Shooting

On Monday, March 27th, The Covenant School in Nashville suffered a tragic loss when a former student entered the school armed with weapons and took the lives of three children and three adults.

The school issued the following statement.

Our community is heartbroken. We are grieving tremendous loss and we are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.

Law enforcement is conducting its investigation, and while we understand there is a lot of interest and there will be a lot of discussion about and speculation surrounding what happened, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community.

We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received, and we are tremendously grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our students, faculty and staff.

We ask for privacy as our community grapples with this terrible tragedy-for our students, parents, faculty, and staff.

