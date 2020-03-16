Rutherford County Library System is closed through Saturday, March 21.

A statement from the Library:

Like everyone else, we’re following the COVID-19 outbreak closely and taking steps to stay as safe and healthy as possible.

That’s why all branches of the Rutherford County Library System will be closed beginning Sunday, March 15 through Saturday, March 21.

As the week progresses and more information is available, we will re-evaluate our next steps. Fines will not accrue on any materials due during that time. Please make use of our online resources such as OverDrive (Libby) and Hoopla for e-books, e-audios, music, movies and more.

We know the library is a valued resource for so many readers and supporters. We want to get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this decision might cause, but we appreciate your understanding and always appreciate your support.

