James Evans with Rutherford County Schools sent parents an important update regarding school closings today.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued a statement this morning urging all school districts to close through the end of March, which is in the middle of our spring break. So we are closing schools and all school activities for the next three weeks through spring break.

Again, all Rutherford County schools and activities will be closed through Friday, April 3. This closing applies to all school or student activities, including athletics and extracurricular events.

We do have a plan for offering food for students at locations throughout the county. Those details will be released later today.

We will keep parents informed of any other closings or cancellations.