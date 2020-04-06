Rutherford County has launched an interactive map for the purpose of connecting citizens to restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery as they follow the restrictions set forth in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 (Order).

While Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron strongly urges citizens to stay at home if at all possible, he also encourages supporting local businesses. “In these uncertain times, it is imperative that we help one another,” said Ketron. “This map will help our community members learn which establishments are open, closed, offering takeout, curbside, delivery or drive-thru, while keeping in mind that both restaurant employees and their patrons will have to continue social distancing practices.”

Restaurants wishing to fill out the survey to be included or patrons wanting to access the map can find the links by visiting: rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.

“We are all in this together,” said Ketron. “No one is immune to the tough times we are facing, but I know our County and its citizens are resilient, and I’m confident we will get through this!”

Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17 is in effect until midnight CDT April 6, 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/governor/news/2020/3/22/gov–bill-lee-signs-executive-order-mandating-alternative-business-models-for-restaurants-and-gyms–lifts-alcohol-regulations.html.