These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Rutherford County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. We have also included follow up scores that have been reported by the TN Dept of Health for those restaurants, cafes, eateries, etc…which had follow-up inspections in May or June.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308

Address: 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 98

The Parthenon Grille Lounge

Address: 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 98

Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 100

Som-Tum Thai

Address: 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 85

Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 97

Cathay Asian Bistro

Address: 1845 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 76

Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 96

PHO VIET

Address: 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 74

Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 89

The Fish House

Address: 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 83

Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 95

Sams Sports Grill

Address: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 81

Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 98

King Chef

Address: 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 81

Follow-up Score, May 2, 2022: 95

Jason’s Deli

Address: 452 N. Thompson Ln, Ste F Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100

Brothers noodle Inc

Address: 1970 Medical Center PKWY, STE.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 86

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 96

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Address: 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 22, 2022: 96

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100

Chon Thong Thai Cafe

Address: 5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: April 28, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Burger Republic Four, LLC

Address: 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 91

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100

Bubble Tea Cafe

Address: 2486 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 28, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Address: 452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 98

Tandoor Indian Restaurant

Address: 529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 92

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 97

Cheddars Casual Cafe

Address: 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 83

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100

Arby’s #7860

Address: 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 28, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Cajun Steamer

Address: 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 84

Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 96

Follow-up Score, June 8, 2022: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067

Address: 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Address: 2113 A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 100

Di Mi Campo Restaurant

Address: 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 86

Follow-up Score, May 4, 2022: 97

Bamboo Oriental Cusine

Address: 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 86

Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 97

Texas Roadhouse #570

Address: 116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, May 4, 2022: 99

Sonic Drive-in 6461

Address: 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Jersey Mikes #4061

Address: 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 82

Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 99

UGADI Indian Grill

Address: 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 99

The Bangkok Thai Cuisine

Address: 315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 99

McDonalds

Address: 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Address: 1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Camino Real

Address: 3919 CEDAR GLADES Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 88

Follow-up Score, April 26, 2022: 98

Pad Thai Cafe

Address: 2568 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 69

Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 95

Karen Thai-Sushi

Address: 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy East Suite 230 Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 92

Follow-up Score, April 26, 2022: 97

China Spring

Address: 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 80

Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 96

El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

Address: 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Wok N Roll

Address: 2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Taste Of Thai

Address: 1841 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 25, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Bonefish Grill

Address: 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 25, 2022: 96

Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98

Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant

Address: 158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084

Date: April 25, 2022 | 99

Crab Fever

Address: 1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 83

Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 94

Donut Country

Address: 1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 14, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98

Coffee fusion

Address: 836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 25, 2022: 83

Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse

Address: 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 22, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Mission Tacos Mobile Food Establishment

Address: 119 Steve Roberts Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 22, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Bar Louie

Address: 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129



Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 100

Los Barriles

Address: 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99

Metro Diner

Address: 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99

Mexico Tipico

Address: 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 91

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 96

Churrasco Don Juan

Address: 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 94

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99

CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE

Address: 995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 18, 2022: 90

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 100

May Flower Chinese Restaurant

Address: 2395 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 14, 2022: 94

Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99

Chicken Salad Chick

Address: 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 99

International House Of Pancakes #4413

Address: 1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 99

Waffle House

Address: 2107 Lacassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100

GOWDY’S SEAFOOD

Address: 5141 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100

Chili’s

Address: 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 86

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 97

Cr Noodle House Restaurant

Address: 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 91

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 95

Culvers Restaurant

Address: 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100

Panaderia La Ideal

Address: 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 13, 2022: 84

Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 98

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Address: 352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 20, 2022

Follow-up Score: 98

Sami’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Address: 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 19, 2022: 98

McDonalds

Address: 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Jays Smoqued BBQ

Address: 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd; Ste B-6 Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 99

Follow-up Score, April 19, 2022: 99

Taco Bell #20209

Address: 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Address: 701 President Pl, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 18, 2022

Routine Score: 95

Waffle House #1218

Address: 794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 18, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Address: 1208 S Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 13, 2022: 92

Follow-up Score, April 13, 2022: 99

Seasoning Crab

Address: 740 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 4, 2022: 72

Follow-up Score, April 13, 2022: 97

Yayo’s O.M.G Mobile

Address: 2441-Q Old Fort Pkwy, #331 Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 13, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059

Address: 5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Date: April 13, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Love4Boba Cafe

Address: 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 13, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Blue Coast Burrito

Address: 635 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 98

Whitt’s Bar-B-Q

Address: 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 100

First Watch #154

Address: 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 87

Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 97

Bar-B-Cutie

Address: 805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 81

Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 98

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Address: 5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 74

Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 99

Dq Grill & Chill

Address: 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 100

Burger King #21404

Address: 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 98

Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 99

Taco Bell #34353

Address: 1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 11, 2022

Routine Score: 100

No 1. Chinese Restaurant

Address: 1144 – F Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 94

Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 99

Red Bicycle Murfreesboro

Address: 1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 92

Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 97

Taqueria Jalisco Mobile Food Est

Address: 2045 Holbeach Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 95

Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 100

Newk’s Restaurant

Address: 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 98

IHOP 3218

Address: 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 8, 2022: 82

Follow-up Score, April 8, 2022: 97

Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill

Address: 900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 8, 2022: 74

Follow-up Score, April 8, 2022: 96

La Siesta Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC

Address: 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Yaya’s Thai Cafe Mobile Unit

Address: 3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Sonic #5

Address: 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 100

China Wok

Address: 2658 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC

Address: 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 98

La Loma Mexican Grill

Address: 2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262

Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 88

Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 98

Fulins Asian Cuisine

Address: 417 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Date: April 7, 2022

Routine Score: 100

EL PARIENTE

Address: 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 72

Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 94

Steak n Shake

Address: 951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167

Date: April 7, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Waffle House 528

Address: 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 93

Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 100

Legends Steakhouse

Address: 1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 94

Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 99

CoreLife Eatery

Address: 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 90

Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 97

Wings On

Address: 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 77

Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 96

Blaze Pizza

Address: 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1-A Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 98

Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 100

Wendy’s #622

Address: 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Sauce

Address: 2858 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Red Hook Hibachi Grill and Seafood

Address: 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 89

Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 98

Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar

Address: 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086

Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 73

Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 93

Gyro Cafe

Address: 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167

Routine Score, March 25, 2022: 94

Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 99

Birrieria Y Taqueria Jalisco Mobile

Address: 309 Byrd Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, March 23, 2022: 68

Follow-up Score, April 1, 2022: 95

El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Routine Score, March 22, 2022: 77

Follow-up Score, April 1, 2022: 99

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.