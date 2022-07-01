These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Rutherford County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. We have also included follow up scores that have been reported by the TN Dept of Health for those restaurants, cafes, eateries, etc…which had follow-up inspections in May or June.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill #9308
Address: 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 98
The Parthenon Grille Lounge
Address: 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 98
Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 100
Som-Tum Thai
Address: 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 85
Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 97
Cathay Asian Bistro
Address: 1845 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 76
Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 96
PHO VIET
Address: 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 74
Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 89
The Fish House
Address: 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 83
Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 95
Sams Sports Grill
Address: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 29, 2022: 81
Follow-up Score, April 29, 2022: 98
King Chef
Address: 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 81
Follow-up Score, May 2, 2022: 95
Jason’s Deli
Address: 452 N. Thompson Ln, Ste F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100
Brothers noodle Inc
Address: 1970 Medical Center PKWY, STE.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 86
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 96
Maple Street Biscuit Company
Address: 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 22, 2022: 96
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100
Chon Thong Thai Cafe
Address: 5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: April 28, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Burger Republic Four, LLC
Address: 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 91
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100
Bubble Tea Cafe
Address: 2486 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 28, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Address: 452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 98
Tandoor Indian Restaurant
Address: 529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 92
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 97
Cheddars Casual Cafe
Address: 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 83
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 100
Arby’s #7860
Address: 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 28, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Cajun Steamer
Address: 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 28, 2022: 84
Follow-up Score, April 28, 2022: 96
Follow-up Score, June 8, 2022: 100
Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
Address: 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Address: 2113 A Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 100
Di Mi Campo Restaurant
Address: 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 86
Follow-up Score, May 4, 2022: 97
Bamboo Oriental Cusine
Address: 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 86
Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 97
Texas Roadhouse #570
Address: 116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, May 4, 2022: 99
Sonic Drive-in 6461
Address: 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Jersey Mikes #4061
Address: 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 82
Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 99
UGADI Indian Grill
Address: 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 99
The Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Address: 315 Robert Rose Dr., STE C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 27, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, April 27, 2022: 99
McDonalds
Address: 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Address: 1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Camino Real
Address: 3919 CEDAR GLADES Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 88
Follow-up Score, April 26, 2022: 98
Pad Thai Cafe
Address: 2568 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 69
Follow-up Score, May 5, 2022: 95
Karen Thai-Sushi
Address: 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy East Suite 230 Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 92
Follow-up Score, April 26, 2022: 97
China Spring
Address: 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 26, 2022: 80
Follow-up Score, May 3, 2022: 96
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
Address: 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Wok N Roll
Address: 2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Taste Of Thai
Address: 1841 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 25, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Bonefish Grill
Address: 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 25, 2022: 96
Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
Address: 158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084
Date: April 25, 2022 | 99
Crab Fever
Address: 1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 83
Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 94
Donut Country
Address: 1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 14, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98
Coffee fusion
Address: 836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 25, 2022: 83
Follow-up Score, April 25, 2022: 98
BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse
Address: 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 22, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Mission Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
Address: 119 Steve Roberts Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 22, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Bar Louie
Address: 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 100
Los Barriles
Address: 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99
Metro Diner
Address: 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99
Mexico Tipico
Address: 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 91
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 96
Churrasco Don Juan
Address: 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 21, 2022: 94
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99
CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE
Address: 995 INDUSTRIAL Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 18, 2022: 90
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 100
May Flower Chinese Restaurant
Address: 2395 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 14, 2022: 94
Follow-up Score, April 21, 2022: 99
Chicken Salad Chick
Address: 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 99
International House Of Pancakes #4413
Address: 1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 99
Waffle House
Address: 2107 Lacassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100
GOWDY’S SEAFOOD
Address: 5141 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100
Chili’s
Address: 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 86
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 97
Cr Noodle House Restaurant
Address: 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 91
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 95
Culvers Restaurant
Address: 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 20, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 100
Panaderia La Ideal
Address: 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 13, 2022: 84
Follow-up Score, April 20, 2022: 98
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Address: 352-1A W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 20, 2022
Follow-up Score: 98
Sami’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Address: 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 19, 2022: 98
McDonalds
Address: 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Jays Smoqued BBQ
Address: 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd; Ste B-6 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 19, 2022: 99
Follow-up Score, April 19, 2022: 99
Taco Bell #20209
Address: 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Address: 701 President Pl, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 18, 2022
Routine Score: 95
Waffle House #1218
Address: 794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 18, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
Address: 1208 S Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 13, 2022: 92
Follow-up Score, April 13, 2022: 99
Seasoning Crab
Address: 740 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 4, 2022: 72
Follow-up Score, April 13, 2022: 97
Yayo’s O.M.G Mobile
Address: 2441-Q Old Fort Pkwy, #331 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 13, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
Address: 5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Date: April 13, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Love4Boba Cafe
Address: 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 13, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Blue Coast Burrito
Address: 635 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 98
Whitt’s Bar-B-Q
Address: 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 100
First Watch #154
Address: 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 87
Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 97
Bar-B-Cutie
Address: 805 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 12, 2022: 81
Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 98
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Address: 5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 74
Follow-up Score, April 12, 2022: 99
Dq Grill & Chill
Address: 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 100
Burger King #21404
Address: 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 98
Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 99
Taco Bell #34353
Address: 1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 11, 2022
Routine Score: 100
No 1. Chinese Restaurant
Address: 1144 – F Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 94
Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 99
Red Bicycle Murfreesboro
Address: 1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 92
Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 97
Burger King #21404
Address: 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 11, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Taqueria Jalisco Mobile Food Est
Address: 2045 Holbeach Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, April 11, 2022: 95
Follow-up Score, April 11, 2022: 100
Newk’s Restaurant
Address: 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 98
IHOP 3218
Address: 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 8, 2022: 82
Follow-up Score, April 8, 2022: 97
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
Address: 900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 8, 2022: 74
Follow-up Score, April 8, 2022: 96
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC
Address: 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Yaya’s Thai Cafe Mobile Unit
Address: 3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Sonic #5
Address: 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 100
China Wok
Address: 2658 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC
Address: 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 98
La Loma Mexican Grill
Address: 2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 88
Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 98
Fulins Asian Cuisine
Address: 417 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Date: April 7, 2022
Routine Score: 100
EL PARIENTE
Address: 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 72
Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 94
Steak n Shake
Address: 951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167
Date: April 7, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Waffle House 528
Address: 2210 Armory Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 7, 2022: 93
Follow-up Score, April 7, 2022: 100
Legends Steakhouse
Address: 1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 94
Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 99
CoreLife Eatery
Address: 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 90
Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 97
Wings On
Address: 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 77
Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 96
Blaze Pizza
Address: 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1-A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, April 6, 2022: 98
Follow-up Score, April 6, 2022: 100
Wendy’s #622
Address: 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Sauce
Address: 2858 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Red Hook Hibachi Grill and Seafood
Address: 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 89
Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 98
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
Address: 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Routine Score, March 31, 2022: 73
Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 93
Gyro Cafe
Address: 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Routine Score, March 25, 2022: 94
Follow-up Score, April 4, 2022: 99
Birrieria Y Taqueria Jalisco Mobile
Address: 309 Byrd Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, March 23, 2022: 68
Follow-up Score, April 1, 2022: 95
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Routine Score, March 22, 2022: 77
Follow-up Score, April 1, 2022: 99
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.