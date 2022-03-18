Rutherford Works, the economic and workforce development division of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, launched a new, comprehensive website. The site, www.rutherfordworks.com, features easy-to-access county data, business relocation resources and career planning tools. Throughout the website, visitors will find useful information and discover relevant trends for businesses, community leaders, parents, educators and job seekers.

“We wanted to provide easy access to the tools and resources needed to build better businesses, careers and prospects,” said Paul Latture, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce president.

The comprehensive website offers visitors the following:

An updated design featuring user-friendly navigation

An interactive mapping tool that provides easy access to relevant county trends, data and facts

Business recruitment and expansion resources for site selectors, businesses, and real estate professionals

Data and graphics about Rutherford County’s economic and workforce development environment

Insights about the county’s high-growth industries and in-demand jobs

Tools to connect hiring employers and job seekers

Materials and programs that assist businesses with short and long-term talent development strategies

Career planning resources for students, employees and job seekers

Program opportunities for students and parents deciding on career paths and college choices

Debuting with the website, Rutherford Works unveiled an updated logo that represents the growth and progress of everyone within the county.

“We’re thrilled to provide a modern digital presence and deliver up-to-date resources for our community, partners and visitors. We hope that site visitors find the training or business resources needed to grow and sustain a thriving economy and educated workforce right here in Rutherford County, TN,” said Latture.