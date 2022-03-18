If you’re thinking about selling your home, you might be wondering if you need a realtor or if its something you can handle on your own. While it may seem like something you can tackle, there are some great advantages of hiring a realtor. A realtor provides security by screening and walking through potential buyers. Plus, they know just what is needed to sell your home quickly and for top dollar from staging your house and setting a price to marketing and closing the sale. Read further for how they can help you in every step.

Getting Started and Staging Your Home

This is one of the most important steps in getting your home sold. Your realtor knows all about what people are looking for and what they want to see in a home. They also know the things that will distract them from what the home has to offer. The home doesn’t have to be completely empty, but you will need to be selective on what is there. The important thing is that your potential buyers can see themselves living in the house. Often, this means decluttering some of your personal belongings and reducing the amount of furniture in the house overall. Your realtor can help you by making this an incredibly efficient step to get your home on the market quicker.

Setting the Price

After the house is decluttered and staged, you need to set a price. Your realtor will consider the features of your home plus the listing price of comparable homes in the area to determine a fair and reasonable asking price for your home. Our instinct as owners of the home is that we want top of the market pricing for a house that may not have all the features of a top-market home. Your realtor takes everything into account including any repairs or work that may be needed as well as the price point that will sell your house quickly in the current market.

Marketing

Once you have a price, it’s time to put the house on the market. Real estate agents have access to resources and sites that you simply won’t have access to including the best and most popular MLS real estate listings. They also have their own websites and advertising methods. Many of them partner with local papers or even companies that do the real estate booklets you see in stores. Finally, realtors often have connections to other clients, referrals, friends, and other contacts that are often looking for homes that might be just like yours. This is where most of the sales, 82% in fact, come from, meaning your home will sell faster.

Negotiating and Closing

Once you have a buyer interested, your real estate can help you with negotiating a fair deal and guide you through all the steps of the closing process. Even if an inspection brings up something that will need to be fixed or accounted for, the realtor can help you talk through the process and decision. They will help you all the way to the closing table and beyond.

So when it comes to whether you should sell your home on your own or with a realtor, the question you really want to ask is do you want to deal with the hassle of your home not selling as fast and not getting the most money for your home or do you want the best deal with someone who knows how to get your house on the market quickly and sold?