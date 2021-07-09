SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) is pleased to host a new educational exhibit, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action. The exhibit will be onsite through September 5, 2021.

Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action was developed by the Minnesota Children’s Museum and is designed to encourage children to discover the fun in being physically active in a non-competitive environment. Children have the opportunity to explore activities such as kung-fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga, and horizontal climbing.

Featuring the theme of action adventures popular in children’s books and movies, the exhibit invites visitors to jump into “Action Star Training” – play activities that build strength, coordination, balance and endurance. The target audience is children ages 5 – 12, while children 2-5 will be able to enjoy many of the activities. Additionally, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action exhibit activities are accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs.

The exhibit and a 40 minute climb time are included with SOAC admission. Hours of operation and admission are as follows:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adults (ages 13 and older): $7.00

Children (ages 3 – 12): $5.00

Children under age 3 are admitted free of charge

For additional information, please visit the Town of Smyrna’s website www.townofsmyrna.org, or call 615-459-9710.