Murfreesboro, TENN. – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark Foulks has been elected International Director for the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs (SEAFC). Foulks was officially sworn into office at the SEAFC Leadership Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi June 23 – 25.

In his role as International Director, Foulks will also represent SEAFC on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC).

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve members of the Southeastern Division of Fire Chiefs,” Foulks said. “I look forward to working with the Executive Director Rob Brown, President Kenneth Stuebring, the Board of Directors, and staff of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.”

Before being elected to the new post, Foulks was the immediate past State Director of SEAFC representing more than 700 fire departments in Tennessee.

“Chief Foulks’ leadership qualities are exceptional, and he is well-deserving of this elected position,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “He is a reflection of the extraordinary men and women of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.”

Foulks has been the chief of MFRD since 2015. He served as fire chief of the Greeneville Fire Department and assistant fire chief for the Knoxville Fire Department before coming to Murfreesboro. He began his career in 1990, as a firefighter in Knoxville.