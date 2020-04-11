During normal times, volunteers gather at the City Schools office, 2552 South Church Street, each Wednesday afternoon to stuff backpacks filled with food for children from low income homes.

More than 300 backpacks are distributed to the students at the various Murfreesboro City schools each Friday afternoon. This need for backpacks has grown to more than 700 backpacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The backpacks are also handed out each Friday from the Murfreesboro City Schools ‘Chow Bus’. The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro (aka ‘Murfreesboro Noon Rotary’) donated $2,500 to this worthy cause.

Says the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro president Rev. John Hinkle, “Our Board met via video conference and voted to help the Murfreesboro City Schools’ Backpack program through this trying time since our club has an intense focus on local education.”

Lisa Trail of the Murfreesboro City Schools notes the Murfreesboro City Schools Foundation is a non-profit (501c3) organization benefitting the more than 9,000 students of the Murfreesboro City Schools.

Contributions can be made by visiting www.cityschools.net/departments/foundation.

For more information, please connect with Frank Caperton, Rotary Club of Murfreesboro, frank@frankcaperton.com or 615-476-7823.