The 2022 ESPYs nominees have been announced and the Preds defenceman Roman Josi has been chosen as one of the four players who will have the chance to take home the Best NHL Player award.

You can vote for Josi right now online until Sunday, July 17th. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, July 20th at the ESPYs starting at 7 PM CT on ABC.

Josi has played all 11 seasons in the NHL with the Predators and made the All-Star team four times. He holds the franchise record in Nashville for assists in a career with 402 and set the franchise record in 2021/2022 for assists in a season with 73.

The other players on the ballot are Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)