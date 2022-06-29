Another relatively decent Summer day. Tomorrow warms up a bit. Weekend forecast is calling for scattered storms. We are watching the extended as we get closer to the holiday weekend.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.