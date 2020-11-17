Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Rocky Fork Elementary students:

We have several teachers who are still on quarantine but all but two of them are scheduled to be out of quarantine after Thursday. So instead of the school reopening for in-person learners tomorrow, we are extending the school’s closure through Thursday.

So that means in-person students will return on Friday, Nov. 20, unless they too are on quarantine. Distance-learning for all students will continue this week.

We know this can be frustrating and inconvenient for some parents, but we appreciate your understanding as we address COVID-19 in our community. Thanks for all that you do as parents, and by working together, we will get through this pandemic.