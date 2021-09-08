Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans updated Rockvale High students and parents about the status of the high school for tomorrow.

The utility company has been onsite today repairing the gas leak and expects to finish today. However, they must complete a pressure test of the entire system before we are allowed to occupy the building. This pressure test is schedule to be completed tomorrow.

As such, Rockvale High School will remain closed tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 9, and we will use a stockpile day to cover the closure. This only affects the high school.

We know this can be an inconvenience for parents, which is why we are notifying you now for planning purposes. Thanks for all that you do as parents and we will send you an update tomorrow.