rockvale high school

Rockvale High dismissing at 10 a.m. today

Rockvale High School will begin dismissing at 10 a.m. today because of an unresolved gas leak that was detected before the school day began.

The school administration noticed a natural gas smell in one of the hallways this morning before 8 a.m. and had the gas turned off. School begins at 8:30 a.m. and students were diverted to the football stadium until crews could investigate.

Crews from the utility department, the fire department and the district’s maintenance department are on scene and working to isolate and repair the leak.

However, the decision has been made to dismiss the high school students to return home because of the uncertainty of the how long it will take to repair. Parents have been notified by the school directly with specific instructions and dismissal will be held — using Rockvale Middle School’s parking lots — beginning at 10 a.m.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here