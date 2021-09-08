Rockvale High dismissing at 10 a.m. today

Rockvale High School will begin dismissing at 10 a.m. today because of an unresolved gas leak that was detected before the school day began.

The school administration noticed a natural gas smell in one of the hallways this morning before 8 a.m. and had the gas turned off. School begins at 8:30 a.m. and students were diverted to the football stadium until crews could investigate.

Crews from the utility department, the fire department and the district’s maintenance department are on scene and working to isolate and repair the leak.

However, the decision has been made to dismiss the high school students to return home because of the uncertainty of the how long it will take to repair. Parents have been notified by the school directly with specific instructions and dismissal will be held — using Rockvale Middle School’s parking lots — beginning at 10 a.m.