Rutherford County Schools

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Curtis was selected to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Curtis, who is the class valedictorian at Riverdale High School, will report to West Point on June 29 and graduate as part of the class of 2024.

He had perfect attendance since third grade, participated in track and field, was the band president and section leader, and a member of many other clubs. He was a Vigil Honor member in the Order of the Arrow, earned an Eagle Scout and was the Middle Tennessee Council’s 2018 Scout of the Year.

Curtis is the JROTC battalion commander of his battalion, which is composed of over 170 cadets, and the recipient of numerous awards and decorations.

Michael Schwartz, JROTC instructor at Riverdale, said Curtis “is an exemplary cadet, athlete and scholar.”

As a JROTC cadet his list of awards includes the Superior Cadet Award, American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, Army Recruiting Command Award and AUSA Most Outstanding Cadet Award. Curtis participated in many prestigious summer programs including Tennessee American Legion Boys State, Governor’s School for the Arts, Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar, and West Point’s Summer Leadership Experience.

His parents are Charles and Katrina Curtis.