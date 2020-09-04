The Riverdale Warriors hosted their third consecutive home game tonight as they took on Cookeville. The Warriors entered play at 1-1 after beating Franklin High School in a nail biter last week.

The Warriors took an early lead as they scored first to get up 7-0. Riverdale would score in the second quarter to get a 14-0 lead. They would take that lead into halftime.

In the second half, Riverdale would maintain their lead. They added a touchdown in the third, while keeping Cookeville to only 6 points.

Riverdale earns their second victory on the season, as they beat Cookeville tonight.

