Middle Tennessee Christian School was on the road after an impressive win over Friendship Christian last week. They took on the Howard Tigers this week.

The first quarter would be scoreless.

The second quarter would see three total touchdowns. MTCS would score two touchdowns, followed by Howard scoring just before halftime to make it 14-7 going into halftime.

The third quarter was a battle. Howard ended up scoring the only touchdown of the quarter to tie the game. Then in the fourth quarter, Howard would score again to take the lead. They would hold on to that lead until the final buzzer.

MTCS fought hard, but in the end it wasn’t enough to escape defeat. They drop to 1-2 on the season.

