Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center

439 Rice Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 601-7784

Facebook