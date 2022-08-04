Thursday, August 4, 2022
Business

Ribbon Cutting: Rutherford County Veterans Community Center

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
56
Rutherford County Veterans Community Center
Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 439 Rice Street in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Veteran Community Center focuses on creating fellowship opportunities for Veterans by providing gathering spaces for Veteran organizations, facilitating Veteran community engagement, and increasing communications between Veteran Service Organizations and the Rutherford County community.

Rutherford County Veterans Community Center
439 Rice Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 601-7784
Facebook

