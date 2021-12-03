Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 105 in Murfreesboro.

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee (MMBTN) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit milk bank dedicated to providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to the most vulnerable babies in the Southeast.

Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee

2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 105

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 933-8877

