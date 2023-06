Luttrell Staffing Group held its ribbon cutting on June 1, 2023, at 1076 Courier Place, Ste. 501 in Smyrna Tennessee.

The Luttrell Staffing team in Smyrna, TN provides workforce staffing solutions to employers in the area. Custom Staffing & Hiring Services, Serving Smyrna & Greater-Murfreesboro.

Luttrell Staffing Group

1076 Courier Place, Ste. 501

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 810-9517

