IVX Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

IVX Health is a leading provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health

2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-9251

Facebook