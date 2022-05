FKS Kitchen held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Suite C in Murfreesboro.

BETTER THAN YOUR MAMAS COOKING! With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests.

FKS Kitchen

2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Suite C

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 410-3695

