The Restaurant Coalition Launches The Great American Takeout

A coalition of national and regional eateries is backing a new campaign called “The Great American Takeout” to take place on Tuesday, March 24.

This event is being created to support the restaurant industry, as most states have closed in-house dining and can only serve takeout food, due to COVID-19.

The coalition is asking Americans to order one meal as takeout on Tuesday in support of the restaurant industry.

Diners are asked to post on social media #thegreatamericantakeout to encourage participation and to continue supporting local restaurants and industry employees by ordering takeout regularly in the future.

Members of the Restaurant Coalition include Panera Bread, Noodles & Co, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Qdoba Mexican Grille and others.