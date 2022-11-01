Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeCrimeRegistered Sex Offender Arrested After Multiple Calls of Peeping Tom
CrimeDavidson CountyNashvilleNews

Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Multiple Calls of Peeping Tom

Source Staff
Timothy Temple, 55
Timothy Temple, 55

From Metro Police

October 31, 2022 – Midtown Hills officers arrested registered sex offender Timothy Temple, 55, late Sunday night on charges of invasion of privacy/peeping tom, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, and for felony sex offender registration violation after he was seen in the bushes with his pants unzipped looking into the window of a housing unit meant for university students on Convent Place.

Multiple calls for service to that area at the same time of night recently prompted officers to look out for a man fitting Temple’s description. Temple attempted to flee the area when he was approached by officers, who saw his pants were unzipped as he was looking into a window.

Temple has a criminal history with similar stalking, peeping tom and indecent exposure arrests. He is currently being held in lieu of $9,500 bond.

This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
