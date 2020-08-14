Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives hope someone in the community can help identify skeletal remains discovered July 27 in a vacant field off Mt. Herman Road off John Bragg Highway.

Forensic analysis conducted earlier this week determined the remains are a black female between the ages of 20 and 35 with a height between 5-feet-4-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall.

A cause of death is still pending.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Dennis Ward is investigating.

Ward hopes someone who lives in the area may recognize a woman matching this description that hasn’t been seen for a while.

So far, missing person reports in the area have failed to provide any possible identification.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this investigation is asked to call Detective Dennis Ward at 615-904-3060.