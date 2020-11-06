By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

The Rutherford County Virtual School is now accepting applications for new students to begin the second semester.

Not to be confused with the distance-learning program available at all schools — the Rutherford County Virtual School launched in August as a full-time, standalone school serving grades 6-12.

The school initially accepted 100 students as part of the launch but now is looking to add another 150 students, said Virtual School Principal Dr. Jessica Supakhan.

Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, Nov. 24 (APPLICATION: https://4.files.edl.io/e4ec/10/16/20/192236-2cfccd6a-0563-4891-876c-28e56920e318.pdf)

They school’s website (https://rcso.rcschools.net) also provides additional information about the school.