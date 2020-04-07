RCS Launches Expanded Free Meal Program at 26 Sites

By James Evans

Rutherford County Schools

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock arrived at 7 a.m. Monday morning at LaVergne Lake Elementary School to assist with the district’s free meal program.

After receiving a health screening from school nurse Angie Dorris, Spurlock joined cafeteria manager Larry Bowls and five other members of his staff in sorting food into brown bags for breakfast and lunch.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the first carload of children showed up.

More soon followed.

LaVergne Lake is one of 26 Rutherford County Schools’ sites offering free breakfast and lunch for anyone 18 and younger during the COVID-19 shutdown. The LaVergne Lake site has provided as many as 400 meals a day, although the total varies depending on the day of the week, Bowls said.

Director Spurlock volunteered to assist with the program Monday because he wanted to set an example.

“It’s a valuable program that delivers an important service to children and families,” Spurlock said. “I want our cafeteria workers to know that I would never ask them to do a job that I’m not willing to do myself.”

Prior to Spring Break, the school district offered bagged meals for takeout at 10 sites. Beginning this week, the district has expanded the popular program to a total of 26 sites.

Some sites continue to serve bagged meals while the new sites are offering hot meals that are handed out to parents and children following social distancing guidelines.

The program is staffed by members of the district’s School Nutrition Department and funded by the Unites States Department of Agriculture.

Following is the list of sites and serving times for Rutherford County’s program:

The following 10 sites will offer both breakfast and lunch (pre-bagged) from 8-10 a.m.:

Cedar Grove Elementary

David Youree Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

LaVergne Lake Elementary

Oakland High

Riverdale High

Roy Waldron Elementary

Smyrna Middle

Stewartsboro Elementary

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

The expanded 16 sites will offer hot food from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon daily:

Barfield Elementary

Buchanan Elementary

Central Magnet School

Christiana Elementary

Christiana Middle

John Colemon Elementary

LaVergne High

LaVergne Middle

LaVergne Primary

McFadden School of Excellence

Oakland Middle

Rocky Fork Elementary

Rocky Fork Middle

Smyrna Elementary

Smyrna High

Smyrna Primary

For updates on the RCS free food program, follow this page.