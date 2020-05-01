If CDC guidelines permit, district intends to allow spectators to attend; also plans to live-stream each graduation
The Rutherford County Board of Education has endorsed a plan for high schools to hold graduations beginning in late June.
The intent of the plan, and the reason for postponing graduations until the summer, is to allow some spectators at the graduations as long as CDC guidelines permit such. The school district will monitor those guidelines as they evolve during the phased reopening of Rutherford County following the COVID-19 shutdown. Parents will be kept informed as the situation continues to evolve.
All graduations will be live-streamed on social media.
|School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Blackman High School
|Monday, June 22
|8:20 PM
|BHS Football Field
|Rockvale High School
|Tuesday, June 23
|6:00 PM
|Rockvale HS Theater
|Oakland High School
|Tuesday, June 23
|7:00 PM
|Ray Hughes Stadium
|Riverdale High School
|Thursday, June 25
|7:00 PM
|RHS Football Field
|Central Magnet School
|Friday, June 26
|7:00 PM
|Siegel High School
|Eagleville School
|Friday, June 26
|5:00 PM
|Eagleville School
|Smyrna High School
|Friday, June 26
|1:00 PM
|Smyrna High School
|Stewarts Creek High
|Friday, June 26
|6:00 PM
|SCHS Football Field
|Siegel High School
|Saturday, June 27
|7:00 PM
|Siegel HS Football Field
|LaVergne High School
|Sunday, June 28
|3:00 PM
|LHS Football Field
|Holloway High School
|Friday, July 10
|7:00 PM
|LifePoint
|Rutherford County Adult High School
Online Summer School
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|6:00 PM
|Siegel High School
Auditorium
The graduation schedule for each school can be found HERE.