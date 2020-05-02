From Rutherford County Schools

Below are the printable versions of the RCS Academic Calendars in both English and Spanish. You can also automatically subscribe to the district calendars on the Calendar and Events page.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: The Rutherford County Board of Education approved an updated calendar on April 30, 2020, because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The modified calendar now eliminates most partial school days — two-hour days and half days — in an effort to maximize instruction time. Only the last day of school remains a two-hour day. The new approved calendar is available below and was announced to parents on May 1, 2020.

2019-2020 RCS Academic Calendar

2019-2020 Celendario Académico

2020-2021 RCS Academic Calendar (Updated April 30, 2020)

2020-2021 Celendario Académico (Coming Soon)

2020-2021 RCS Calendar (April 30 2020 Update)