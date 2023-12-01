Predators Lose 6-1 to Minnesota Wild



The Nashville Predators saw their NHL-best six-game win streak come to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Connor Dewar recorded a hat trick as part of a four-point night for the Wild, who have now won two in a row with former Predators Head Coach John Hynes behind their bench.

Juuse Saros made 11 saves on 15 shots before being replaced early in the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who saved 14 of 16. The Predators moved to 11-11-0 on the season and 8-5-0 at home with the loss.

The Predators conclude their four-game homestand on Saturday afternoon, when they host the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.

Source: Nashville Predators

