Powerball Ticket in Michigan Wins $842.4 Million Jackpot

Editor’s Note: All information on the jackpot-winning ticket, including the retail location where the ticket was sold, will be released by the Michigan Lottery.

January 2, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has been won in MICHIGAN on the first day of 2024! A single ticket sold in Michigan matched all six numbers drawn Monday night to win a jackpot worth $842.4 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $425.2 million.

The winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 1 drawing were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $810 million to $842.4 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won. This was also the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

“What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run. Thank you to our players for making this possible! Happy New Year!”

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The Powerball jackpot had been growing since mid-October before it was hit on Monday night in the 35th drawing of the jackpot run.

Even though the jackpot was won by a single ticket, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $22.7 million.

Other top-winning tickets in the Monday, Jan. 1 Powerball drawing include four tickets, sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two tickets, from Florida and Texas, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 42 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and seven tickets that won $150,000 prizes. (Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA